ICC Wales Appoints New Managing Director

ICC Wales has appointed Craig Bingham as its new Managing Director.

The organisation said Craig brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the venue as it continues to grow its presence in the global business events sector.

Bingham joins from Wyndham Hotels, where he was Head of Global Sales & Sales Operations EMEA. He brings extensive experience from leading venues including the QEII Centre, Hilton Metropole, Park Plaza, Eastside Rooms in Birmingham, and leading MICE operations for Aimbridge Hospitality EMEA. He is also an active member of industry association beam.

In his new role Bingham will bring vision, insight and leadership to ICC Wales, where he will manage the operational and sales teams, drive business growth, and help shape future strategy.

Julie Hammond, CEO of ICC Wales and The Celtic Collection, said:

“Craig’s appointment comes at an exciting time for ICC Wales. With his extensive experience across leading venues and international hospitality brands, he will play a pivotal role in driving innovation, enhancing our service offering, and ensuring every event we host meets the highest standards of excellence. I am delighted to welcome Craig to the team.”

Craig Bingham, Managing Director, ICC Wales, said:

“I’m thrilled to join ICC Wales at such an important stage in its growth. The venue has an outstanding reputation for hosting world-class events, and I look forward to working with the team to build on this, delivering exceptional experiences for organisers and delegates, and expanding ICC Wales’ presence in the global business events market.”