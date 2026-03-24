ICAEW Wales Calls for Next Welsh Government to Appoint Commissioner for Productivity

ICAEW is calling on the next Welsh Government to establish an independent Commissioner for Productivity to drive sustained improvements in Wales’ economic performance and living standards.

The organisation has published its manifesto for the Senedd elections, in which it asks the next Welsh Government to put business at the heart of its programme for government.

The member-led briefing, Priorities for the Next Welsh Government, sets out practical steps to make doing business in Wales easier, more affordable and more predictable – from improving transport and digital infrastructure, to closing skills gaps, scaling digital adoption support and reforming business rates.

ICAEW said that productivity was the most important long-term driver of higher wages and stronger public services, and called for clear ownership and accountability to turn analysis into delivery. The proposed Commissioner would help coordinate action across government, business and education, track progress against measurable goals, and keep productivity central to economic renewal.

ICAEW’s Business Confidence Monitor for Q4 2025 found that sentiment in Wales slipped back into negative territory (to -7.8), although it remained above the UK average (-11.1).

Robert Lloyd Griffiths, Director of ICAEW in Wales, said:

“Wales has huge strengths with talented people, strong entrepreneurial energy and businesses that want to invest, innovate and export. But too many firms are still being held back by obstacles that make doing business difficult, expensive and uncertain. “If we want to raise living standards and close the gap with the rest of the UK, productivity cannot be an afterthought. That’s why we’re calling on the next Welsh Government to appoint a Commissioner for Productivity – someone with the authority to keep delivery on track, champion reform across government, and make sure Wales turns ambition into measurable improvements for businesses and communities.”

ICAEW represents more than 210,000 chartered accountants and students worldwide, with around 3,000 members in Wales working across every sector of the economy. ICAEW Wales said it stands ready to work with the next Welsh Government and Senedd Members to develop and deliver policies that improve the day-to-day environment for business.

The manifesto, Priorities for the Next Welsh Government, is available at: https://www.icaew.com/about-icaew/news/regions-2026/priorities-for-next-welsh-gov