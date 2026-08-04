Hydrophis Appointed to Undertake Pulverised Fuel Ash Testing Programme at Aberthaw

CCR Energy Ltd has appointed Hydrophis to undertake ‘Phase 2' of specialist testing and analysis on Pulverised Fuel Ash (PFA) samples from the former Aberthaw Power Station.

PFA is the byproduct of coal-fire power generation, and Aberthaw holds approximately 18 million tonnes, following generation from Aberthaw ‘A' and ‘B' stations. This marks an important step in understanding the material's potential future uses as part of the site's long-term transformation into a low carbon destination.

The appointment follows CCR Energy's move into the second stage of its PFA testing programme, which invited accredited laboratories and specialist consultancies to bid for a suite of testing and analysis on samples collected from the Aberthaw ash mound. The work will provide robust technical evidence to inform future decision-making and help assess whether the material can support sustainable construction, circular economy opportunities and wider low carbon redevelopment ambitions.

Located on the coast of South Wales, Aberthaw is one of the Cardiff Capital Region's most significant regeneration opportunities. The former coal-fired power station site is being repositioned as a centre for clean growth, green energy, innovation and community benefit, with the PFA mound forming part of CCR Energy's wider programme of environmental assessment, remediation and future-use planning. This project aims to be a hallmark of circular economy – aiming to support sustainable economic growth while helping to protect ecosystems and ensure resources remain available for future generations.

Hydrophis brings specialist expertise in industrial resource recovery, mineral extraction and low-carbon materials innovation. The company develops technologies that convert industrial waste streams into valuable mineral products, supporting more sustainable industrial supply chains.

Paul Matthews, Chair of CCR Energy, said:

“Hydrophis' appointment represents an important milestone in our responsible, evidence-led approach to the future of Pulverised Fuel Ash at Aberthaw. This testing programme will give us the technical insight needed to understand the material properly, explore potential low carbon applications and ensure that any future decisions are grounded in robust data, environmental responsibility and transparency with the community.”

Glenn Leighton, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Hydrophis Ltd, said:

“Every successful regeneration project begins with a thorough understanding of the resource. Our appointment is to provide CCR Energy with a robust technical assessment of the Aberthaw fly ash so future decisions can be based on accurate scientific evidence. We look forward to working with the team to provide the technical insights needed to inform those decisions.”

The testing programme will examine the composition, properties and potential suitability of PFA samples for a range of possible future applications. PFA has historically been used in construction materials, including concrete and other low carbon products, but CCR Energy has emphasised that no decisions have been made on the long-term future of the mound and that the findings of the testing programme will guide next steps.

CCR Energy said the appointment demonstrates its commitment to careful stewardship of the Aberthaw site, balancing technical investigation with environmental protection, economic opportunity and community confidence. Further updates will be shared as the testing programme progresses. This testing will be key in understanding the properties within the mound – this progression does not indicate any removal of materials.