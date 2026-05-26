Hydrogen Used as Clean Fuel Source for Anglesey’s Eisteddfod yr Urdd

Menter Môn will help power this year's Eisteddfod yr Urdd on Anglesey using green hydrogen, which will be using clean, silent energy at one of Europe's largest youth cultural festivals.

As the Eisteddfod yr Urdd is held on Anglesey this year, often referred to as Energy Island, the use of green hydrogen aligns strongly with the island's reputation for renewable energy innovation, Menter Môn said.

The hydrogen power demonstration also aligns with Menter Môn's green energy portfolio as they work on creating clean energy, boosting the local and regional economy, providing opportunities for young people and benefits to communities.

Eisteddfod visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about hydrogen technology at the Gwyddonle (Science area), as well as through guided tours of the Hydrogen Power Units on site. There will also be a chance for members of the public to sample what is often described as “the purest water in the world” which is the only by‑product of producing electricity using hydrogen.

The initiative is being supported by Ambition North Wales, recognising the project's contribution to regional decarbonisation, innovation and economic development.

Dafydd Gruffydd, Managing Director of Menter Môn, said:

“The advantage of green hydrogen is that it allows us to decarbonise activities that are otherwise difficult to tackle. Large festivals have traditionally relied on diesel generators because there have been few viable alternatives. By using Hydrogen Power Units, we can provide clean, quiet power and significantly reduce the carbon footprint of events. “This demonstration also reflects our wider ambition through the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub, which we are developing with EDF Hynamics. By producing green hydrogen using renewable electricity from the Morlais tidal energy project, we aim not only to support the transition to cleaner energy but also to create skilled jobs, strengthen local supply chains and retain more value here on Anglesey through local ownership.”

Meghan Davies, Energy and Net Zero Programme Manager at Ambition North Wales, said:

“We are delighted to support the use of hydrogen as a clean fuel source at this year's Urdd Eisteddfod. North Wales it at the forefront of the clean energy sector, so it's incredibly exciting. We are delighted to support the use of hydrogen as a clean fuel source at this year's Urdd Eisteddfod be able to showcase the use of green hydrogen power to young people, their families and other visitors to the festival.”

Power at the Eisteddfod yr Urdd will be supplied by Hydrogen Power Units (HPUs) provided by GeoPura, a company that has recently delivered hydrogen power for high‑profile projects including the filming of the Downton Abbey film.

For large events, hydrogen power units offer clear advantages. They replace diesel generators, significantly reducing carbon emissions, improve air quality and operate silently, avoiding the noise pollution usually associated with temporary power generation, an important benefit for cultural and family‑focused festivals.

Eisteddfod yr Urdd is at the Mona Showground, Anglesey, between Saturday, 23 May – Friday, 29 May, 2026.