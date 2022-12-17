Hydro Aluminium Employees Volunteer to Support Wrexham Mines Rescue Station

As a response to weaker market demand and some reduced activity at the plant, Hydro Aluminium in Wrexham decided to offer workhours to support a local community project.

What they found was a historical building in dire need of repair and with a strong family connection for one of their workers, Richard Tarran.

“This project is special for me and my family because my great-grandad was one of the 266 men that lost their lives in the 1934 Gresford Disaster. I was moved when I found out that his name is on the wall in the Mines Rescue Station, which was recently installed as a memorial for all the families that lost someone that day,” says Richard Tarran, Shift Supervisor at Hydro Aluminium.

The local recycling business, Hydro Aluminium, has enabled Richard and a task force of volunteer employees to work on the maintenance of the Rescue Station, and their first project is to clear and renovate the garden at the rear of the building. The Hydro task force have also been supported with this project by local businesses BD Performance and Travis Perkins Wrexham.

The 1934 Gresford Mining Disaster was one of Britain’s worst coal mining disasters. After the explosion, the Mines Rescue Station trained 30 local men to re-open the pit. The building was also used as a place where families could gather to mourn their loved ones. Since then, the building has undergone several changes and challenges and is now in need of major repairs.

Supporting the community which we are a part of Wrexham’s own Wayne Clifton, Managing Director at Hydro Aluminium, talks about the

importance of contributing to the community in which the company operates and turning the challenging market situation into something positive.

“With us having some lower production and reduced activity right now due to short-term market trends, we asked ourselves how we could make something positive out of this situation. Our employees are skilled, good people that can make a positive difference not only inside our plant but also in the community. That is why we reached out to this important local initiative to offer our support.” “The reduced activity will not lead to lay-offs, just as we didn’t lay anyone off during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to offering our services to an important community project, we will use the temporary pause in production to bring forward planned investments which will develop the plant for future growth.” Wayne said.

Important for community with a strong family link According to Richard, the project is also good for his team.

“I am glad we can make a difference in the community by helping out with a project that really connects with a lot of local people. Working together on this project helps to maintain and even improve team spirit and morale.”

A strong historical connection to Wrexham that needs to be maintained George Powell, who purchased the station from its previous owner around 8 years ago, talks about the importance of caring for the building and what it means to Wrexham.