Hybu Cig Cymru Prepares for Virtual Royal Welsh Show

At this time of year, Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) would normally be preparing for a busy week of activities at the Royal Welsh Show, engaging with farmers, consumers and industry buyers, and showcasing the best that rural Wales has to offer.

But the lamb, beef and pork promotional body is keen to take advantage of the Royal Welsh’s pioneering ‘Virtual Show’ platform to help re-create an element of the buzz of the week in Builth.

HCC will be putting on nine sessions in all:- cooking demonstrations with Michelin-starred chefs to inspire people to create new recipes at home, updates on key industry projects, and the traditional address by the Minister and HCC Chairman on the first morning of the Show on Monday 20 July.

HCC’s Communications Manager Owen Roberts said,

“Traditionally, HCC is a huge part of the Show, hosting the Monday morning breakfast and entertaining the public with cooking and butchery demonstrations, competitions and industry events. The Show is also vital to us, giving the ideal shop-window to introduce UK retailers and overseas buyers to the best that rural Wales has to offer. “Obviously, we’re disappointed not to be preparing for a real-life show. But we’re proud to be supporting the Royal Welsh in putting on its virtual four-day event, and are delighted that key contributors can take part. “We’ll be kicking off on Monday morning with an address by our Chair and the Minister Lesley Griffiths, who will have much to say on how Coronavirus has impacted the industry and how we move forward. “Every morning we’ll have discussion sessions and presentations giving updates on key industry projects. And in the afternoons at 3pm we will be presenting Michelin-starred chefs, butchers and our own Elwen Roberts who will help inspire consumers to create fabulous meals at home with PGI Welsh Lamb, PGI Welsh Beef and pork.”

HCC’s videos will appear on the Virtual Royal Welsh platform via www.rwas.wales at the following times from Monday-Thursday, and subsequently on HCC’s social media platforms.

Monday 20 July 8:30am Virtual HCC Breakfast with HCC Chair Kevin Roberts and Minister Lesley Griffiths MS Monday 20 July 11:00am Meating the Mark: how the Welsh Lamb Meat Quality Project is progressing Monday 20 July 3:00pm Welsh Lamb – from knowing your cuts to cooking in style Tuesday 21 July 11:00am The Hill Ram Scheme – at home Tuesday 21 July 3:00pm Welsh Beef – know your ribeye from your flank Wednesday 22 July 11:00am The Stoc+ project – what we’ve learned so far Wednesday 22 July 3:00pm What’s so different about porc from Wales? Thursday 23 July 3:00pm Sustainability and red meat the ‘Welsh Way’ Thursday 23 July 6:00pm HCC’s memories of past Royal Welsh Shows

The Welsh Lamb Meat Quality Project, Stoc+ and Hill Ram Scheme are all part of the Red Meat Development Programme (RMDP), supported by the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014 – 2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.