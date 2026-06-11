Hybrid Workboat Tor Boreas Scoops Global Award

‘Tor Boreas' has scooped the award for ‘Best Multi-Role WFSV' in the Work Boat World 2025 awards scheme run by Baird Maritime.

The awards scheme shines the spotlight on leading edge innovation in vessel design worldwide, highlighting the ‘Best of 2025.' The names of the winners are being released by Baird Maritime over several weeks in 2026.

The vessel was designed by Macduff Ship Design Ltd and built in Turkiye by Tor Marine, part of the Tor Group.

Inyanga Marine Energy Group took over the operational management of ‘Tor Boreas' in partnership with Tor Group in July 2025, with the vessel available to charter.

In awarding the accolade for ‘Best Multi-Role WFSV', Baird Maritime said:

“With accommodation for six crew and up to 12 additional personnel, ‘Tor Boreas' is a highly capable and flexible platform ideally suited for offshore wind support, towing, boulder grappling, dive operations, and general marine construction work. “This versatile new vessel features exceptional multi-functional capability for the offshore wind, towing, and marine construction sectors. The vessel is equipped with an array of deck equipment and its 70-square-metre aft deck can carry up to 60 tonnes of cargo or three 20-foot containers and supports modular dive and survey units. The bow thruster, four-point mooring system, and gyro-stabiliser enhance station-keeping and crew comfort in higher sea states.”

Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, said:

“The state-of-the-art hybrid work vessel ‘Tor Boreas' is right at the forefront of offshore vessel design, with fuel efficiency and crew comfort the top priorities. “Over the last few months, she has demonstrated her efficiency on offshore wind farm operations, undertaking roles ranging from ROV surveys of offshore wind farms, UXO identification and pre-lay grapnel runs.”

Ian Ellis, Managing Director at Macduff Ship Design, told Baird Maritime:

” ‘Tor Boreas' has been designed with a main target of offshore wind operations but with the ability to perform multiple other services. It has also been designed to provide minimal emissions and improved crew comfort all within a package that fits within the UK Workboat Code vessel size limit, below 24 metres registered length.”

The vessel was developed with a diesel-electric propulsion system driving twin azimuthing drives for improved manoeuvrability. The diesel generators are coupled to an IMO Tier III exhaust scrubber system to minimise emissions. Coupled with the two azimuthing drives, a bow thruster allows the vessel to have DP capability.