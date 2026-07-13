Huws Gray Extends Partnership With Football Referees

Huws Gray Group and Professional Game Referees (Pro Ref) have agreed a new two-year extension to their partnership.

The enhanced agreement builds on the success of last season's sponsorship deal and underlines the long-term commitment from both Huws Gray Group, a building material and solutions supplier, and Pro Ref to a partnership that has already delivered strong engagement across the professional game.

As official kit sponsor for the 2026/27 and 2027/28 football seasons, the Huws Gray Group logo will feature on the matchday and training kits of referees, assistant referees and VAR officials across English professional football. This includes matches spanning the Premier League, EFL, National League, WSL Football and FA Cup competitions.

For Anglesey-based Huws Gray Group, the partnership follows a period of significant growth, investment and acquisition, as the business continues to focus on consolidation, operational initiatives and building brand awareness across its estate.

For Pro Ref, the partnership comes as the organisation enters a new chapter following its recent repositioning from Professional Game Match Officials (PGMO) to Professional Game Referees. This transformation is focused on delivering the highest possible standards of refereeing across the elite levels of men's and women's football in England, enabling high-performing officials to progress through modern and dynamic pathways, more investment in the next generation of talent and creating a clearer and more professional identity for the organisation.

The partnership will provide Huws Gray Group with continued visibility across the professional game, reaching millions of supporters in stadiums, through broadcast coverage, highlights programming, photography and social media. It will also provide further opportunities for Huws Gray Group to engage colleagues, customers and communities through football-led activations over the next two seasons.

Daksh Gupta, CEO of Huws Gray Group, said:

“We are delighted to be renewing our partnership with Pro Ref for a further two seasons. We have had a fantastic response from colleagues and customers over the past year, and we are excited to build on that momentum. This renewed agreement reflects our confidence in the partnership and our commitment to continuing to grow the Huws Gray Group brand. “Last year's sponsorship was a major step forward for Huws Gray, allowing us to show who we are in a way that felt both relevant and inclusive, while aligning our brand with the values of fairness, integrity, professionalism and expertise. “Huws Gray Group has grown significantly in recent years and, as we continue to focus on consolidation and operational initiatives, raising awareness of what we stand for is hugely important. As we know from the current World Cup, and another important result for England on Saturday, football has a unique ability to connect with colleagues, customers and communities across the country, and this partnership gives us a powerful platform to do exactly that.”

Howard Webb, Chief Refereeing Officer at Pro Ref, said: