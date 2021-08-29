Hutchinson Thomas Joins Pilot Scheme on Comparison Data for Law Firms

Law firm Hutchinson Thomas, which has offices in Swansea and Neath, is one of the first law firms in Wales to join a pilot project conceived by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) designed to standardise and improve quality indicators individuals might use to choose a legal provider.

The exercise, which is being run jointly by the SRA, the Council for Licensed Conveyancers (CLC), CILEx Regulation and the Bar Standards Board (BSB), has brought together website providers and firms to encourage clients to post reviews about the services they received.

Hutchinson Thomas is one of more than 70 law firms that have already signed up to engage with a number of providers, to look at how reviews could add value to other comparison data, such as price.

There are a number of general and legal sector specific websites which already publish customer reviews and other information on legal service providers. The SRA also offers an information sharing service that allows such websites to access and publish already publicly available regulatory information on firms it regulates.

Now, in partnership with the CLC and CILEx Regulation, SRA has launched a pilot scheme involving both law firms and comparison website providers which aims to increase the amount of easily accessible, comparable information on the quality of legal service providers which is available to the public.

It has also developed a voluntary code of conduct for comparison websites taking part in the pilot activities. Though not compulsory, this code sets out the standards expected of these sites to ensure that they are independent, transparent and fair to both consumers and legal service providers.

Darren Davies, Partner, Hutchinson Thomas, said:

“We were delighted to be approached to participate in the pilot phase of this extremely innovative scheme that has the potential to revolutionise the way clients select legal services in the UK. We see this as having the potential to engender real change and create a fairer and more even playing field where it is possible for customers to select a legal provider based on true indicators of quality and expertise, which can be difficult at the moment.”

Commenting on the pilot, Tracy Vegro, SRA Executive Director, Strategy and Innovation, added: