Hutchinson Thomas Croquet Tournament Marks Record Year in Support of Tŷ Hafan

A record-breaking year for Hutchinson Thomas’ annual charity croquet tournament has helped raise vital funds for Welsh children’s hospice Tŷ Hafan.

Held at Neath Cricket Club, the popular event continues the firm's longstanding commitment to supporting the charity and the families it serves, it said.

Businesses from across Neath and Swansea, including the Development Bank of Wales, Willis Legal and Swansea Building Society, took part in the annual event. A record 20 teams competed in this year's tournament, making it the largest in its history. Siesta Windows were crowned champions after an impressive performance throughout the day.

Each team made a donation to Tŷ Hafan, with funds raised through the tournament contributing to the charity’s ongoing work supporting children with life-shortening conditions and their families. During the event, Hutchinson Thomas made an additional donation of £10,000 to the charity, with a cheque presented to Tŷ Hafan’s Corporate Senior Fundraiser, Sorell Mayo.

Tŷ Hafan is one of the UK’s leading paediatric palliative care charities, providing care and support to children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Wales. As Hutchinson Thomas’ principal charity partner, Tŷ Hafan has been supported by the firm for over 10 years through fundraising initiatives and community events.

Sorell Mayo, Corporate Senior Fundraiser at Tŷ Hafan, said:

“We are incredibly grateful to Hutchinson Thomas, everyone who took part in the croquet tournament and all those who continue to support Tŷ Hafan. Every donation helps us be there for children with life-shortening conditions and their families during some of the most difficult times in their lives. “The funds raised and the £10,000 donation will help us continue providing specialist care, emotional support and precious moments of togetherness for families across Wales. Support like this makes a lasting difference and allows us to continue delivering our services free of charge to those who need them.”

Darren Davies, Partner at Hutchinson Thomas, said: