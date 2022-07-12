Hutchinson Thomas Agrees New Sponsorship Deal with Cricket Wales

Cricket Wales has announced a one-year partnership with Hutchinson Thomas Solicitors with offices in Neath and Swansea, which will see the firm’s name appear on the rear of the playing shirt for the Cricket Wales South (CWS) regional programme.

Cricket Wales is one of the 39 County Cricket Boards that make up the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and is recognised by Sport Wales and Welsh Government as the National Governing Body for cricket in Wales. It is made up of over 250 clubs, leagues and associations involving almost 25,000 people, split into four regions: north, south, east and west.

Cricket Wales South (CWS) covers the West Glamorgan, Mid Glamorgan and Vale of Glamorgan areas and plays an integral role, alongside clubs in the area, in developing the next generation of cricketers for both Glamorgan CCC and the recreational game.

Former Cricket Wales chair, Roger Morris, is one of sixteen partners at Hutchinson Thomas, and is currently acting as Head of the firm’s Corporate and Commercial team.

The South Wales-based solicitors has an enviable reputation for providing its clients with the highest quality legal representation in its various fields of specialism.

It was the first law firm in Wales to achieve the Law Society mark of excellence, and many of its lawyers are consistently recognised in the “Legal 500” publication – the UK wide benchmark for evaluating law firm performance – as leading individuals in their field.

Simon Thomas, Partner at Hutchinson Thomas, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with CWS over the coming year. Hutchinson Thomas has, historically, always enjoyed a close relationship with a number of sporting bodies in both professional and sponsorship capacities. It is great, therefore, to now also be able to support the regional programme of the Welsh cricket pathway. “Cricket Wales’s aim is to lead, inspire and influence the growth, quality and accessibility of cricket in Wales, and we are very privileged to be able to support them in this throughout the South Wales region. The organisation also plays a vital role in encouraging grass-roots sport, connecting communities, and improving well-being – so we wish them continued success in achieving these objectives.”

Matt Thompson, Head of Talent Pathway, Cricket Wales, added: