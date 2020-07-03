Hundreds Sign-up to Virtual Royal Welsh Show in 24 Hours!

Hundreds of people from across the country have signed-up to the first ever digital Royal Welsh Show just 24-hours after the registration website was launched.

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society officially launched the virtual event yesterday and said this was made possible with the help and support of NatWest Cymru and Business News Wales who have been involved in the concept from the start.

A brand new platform which has been created alongside the Society’s website has added a new and modern feel to the show, which is now open online and accepting registrations for when the event takes place during 20th – 23rd July 2020.

If you would like to register for receiving updates and notifications or to read more information about the event, please visit our website; https://royalwelsh.digital/

The Society are overjoyed the NatWest Cymru have agreed to become this year’s official supporter of the Virtual Royal Welsh Show and are excited to showcase a week-long programme of educational and entertainment sessions throughout each day as well as stakeholders holding live question and answer sessions for everyone to participate.

Kevin Morgan, NatWest Cymru Board, said:

“We’re delighted to be partnering with the Royal Welsh Show as the official supporter of this year’s landmark digital event. From the initial concept we have worked very closely with the event’s executive team to develop the idea of a digital show and believe this is a pioneering opportunity to engage the event to a new audience as well as the hundreds of thousands of people who visit the showground every year. Our rural communities are hugely important to us as a bank, which is why were proud to support so many farming and agricultural businesses throughout Wales. Empowering them, and the communities around them, as we come out of lockdown is part of our purpose and why we are looking forward to hosting a number of digital events as part of this year’s online show.”

Steve Hughson, Chief Executive said,

“Set against a background of disappointment and challenge around the cancellation of all events on the Showground to date, we continue to look forward with a commitment to secure the future of the Society and its events. We are delighted to launch our virtual Show, which will allow the opportunity for everyone to enjoy some of the highlights enjoyed by thousands every year. I am grateful to NatWest Cymru who has stepped in to support this exciting new venture and we look forward to continuing our excellent relationship in the future.”

As well as the support from NatWest Cymru to showcase the virtual show, the society are excited to be working with Business News Wales who are hosting the event platform in the lead up and over show week.

Managing Director of Business News Wales Ltd, Mark Powney commented,

“I am delighted that Business News Wales has secured the contract to produce this year’s Royal Welsh Show. Whilst it’s extremely disappointing not to be attending the physical event this year, it has however provided the show the opportunity to accelerate its own digital journey which we hope will integrate naturally into future shows. Whilst our production team will help to deliver this year’s Royal Welsh experience, we will also be sharing all sessions with our 20,000+ daily business audience which will open up the show to a new business audience this year. Our video, graphics, editorial and web development team are currently working around the clock to ensure this year’s show is a digital success for the 100+ partners that are involved.”

Alongside the virtual event, the Society have launched a campaign #20in20 #20mewn20 to raise £20,000 in 20 days in the lead up to the 2020 virtual show, with the money raised being split between the following charities; The DPJ Foundation, Tir Dewi and The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) to recognise the importance of support and raise the awareness of mental health in the agricultural industry. If you would like to take part visit our Facebook page with the most up to date information or to give a donation visit our JustGiving page.

Today see’s the launch of a novelty competition ‘The Best Team of Five’ and we encourage the Royal Welsh community to get involved and send their pictures to us. The Team of Five competition at the Royal Welsh Show is a panicle event in the cattle ring but this new competition allows everyone to get involved with their best Team of Five. Entries can include anything from 5 fishing rods to 5 tractors and prizes will be awarded to the top three entries which will be judged by a public vote. To get involved send your pictures to [email protected] or use the following hashtags on social media #YSioe2020 #The2020Show.