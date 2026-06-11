Hundreds of Learners Meet Regional Employers

Hundreds of young people were given a window into their future careers as Coleg Cambria brought together some of the region's biggest employers for Careers and Progression events.

Held at the college's Yale Wrexham and Deeside sites, the sessions brought together around 500 learners aged 16–18 with a wide range of public and private sector organisations.

The sessions gave students the opportunity to speak directly with employers, explore future career pathways, and gain insight into apprenticeships, work experience, training and employment opportunities available across the region.

Among the organisations taking part were Iceland Foods, Denbighshire County Council, Wrexham County Borough Council, Flintshire County Council, Flintshire Local Voluntary Council, Denbighshire Voluntary Services Council, Derwen Joinery Limited, HM Prison and Probation Service, North Wales Police, Prysmian, Haven, the British Army and the RAF.

Gari Thomas, Employer Engagement Manager at Coleg Cambria, said:

“These events are hugely important because they give learners the chance to engage directly and start thinking seriously about their future careers and progression routes. “It was wonderful to see so many private and public sector employers giving their time to speak with learners, answer questions and share their experiences across such a wide variety of professions.”

He added:

“We want employers to see Coleg Cambria as an open and accessible partner. There are so many ways to engage with our learners, whether through careers events, industry talks, work experience, placements, apprenticeships or recruitment support. “The enthusiasm from learners across both sites was brilliant to see – it showed just how valuable these opportunities are in building confidence, broadening horizons and helping young people recognise the different pathways open to them.”

Coleg Cambria hosts employer engagement events throughout the academic year, tailored to specific curriculum areas and industries, connecting learners with organisations aligned to their career ambitions. The college is now planning further careers, work experience and placement-focused events for the next academic year as it continues to strengthen regional employer links.