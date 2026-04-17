Hundreds of Businesses Set to Attend Welsh Business Show Cardiff

More than 500 visitors and over 80 exhibitors are expected to attend The Welsh Business Show Cardiff when it returns to the Cardiff City Stadium on April 29.

The event forms part of The Welsh Business Shows series, established in 2010 and held annually in Cardiff, Swansea and Carmarthenshire.

The exhibitions bring together businesses to network, meet suppliers and access seminars.

Organisers say the Cardiff event will include a programme of seminars, a business networking breakfast and an exhibition featuring local and national organisations. Attendance is free, with pre-registration offering a complimentary goodie bag.

The day begins with a networking breakfast running from 8am to 10am ahead of the main exhibition opening. A series of seminars will follow throughout the morning and early afternoon, with the event ending at 2pm.

A session at 10:30am from Healthy Working Wales will include information on workplace health and wellbeing support, including access to resources and one-to-one Workplace Adviser Support sessions.

At 11am, the Federation of Small Businesses will present a session on membership, outlining services such as advice, legal protection, networking opportunities and policy representation.

Neurodivergence Wales is scheduled to deliver an 11:30am session focused on neurodivergence and employment, including information on inclusive working environments and bilingual resources available through its website.

A 12pm seminar from PXA Marketing will include practical marketing strategies for SMEs, covering areas such as visibility, lead generation and marketing performance.

Service TG will host a 12:30pm session on customer relationship management systems, focusing on their use in improving processes, data insights and customer relationships.

Exhibitors at a previous show outlined what visitors can expect:

The event is open to entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals, with free entry for visitors.

Booking is via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-welsh-business-show-cardiff-tickets-1954648790149?aff=oddtdtcreator