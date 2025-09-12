Hundreds Attend Working Denbighshire Jobs Fair in Rhyl

Working Denbighshire welcomed hundreds of jobseekers to its latest Jobs Fair at the 1891 Bar & Restaurant, Rhyl Pavilion.

The event, held in partnership with Job Centre Plus, brought together over 50 local and national employers, including the British Armed Forces, Shotton Mill, Warner Hotels, Clwyd Alyn and Leader Optic.

Around 500 people attended the event and had the opportunity to explore a wide range of vacancies across sectors such as hospitality, care, manufacturing, and education.

The free event was open to all, offering support to those seeking employment, considering a career change, or looking to access training and apprenticeship opportunities.

A dedicated quiet hour from 1pm to 2pm provided a calmer environment for those who benefit from a more accessible setting.

Denbighshire County Council’s, Working Denbighshire service aims to coordinate support that helps people into work by removing barriers.

Through collaboration with local businesses and organisations, the programme is committed to helping residents across Denbighshire access employment and skills development.

Jake O’Mara, Employer and Training Relationship Manager at Working Denbighshire, said:

“We’re delighted with the turnout and the positive feedback from both employers and attendees. Events like this are a vital part of our mission to connect people with meaningful opportunities and support them on their journey into work.”

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of Denbighshire County Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation, added:

“The success of this Jobs Fair shows the power of partnership working. By bringing employers and jobseekers together under one roof, we’re helping to break down barriers and build a stronger, more inclusive local economy.”

Working Denbighshire is part funded through the Welsh Government Communities for Work Plus Programme which supports those most disadvantaged in the labour market to overcome the barriers preventing them from gaining employment.

Working Denbighshire is part funded by UK Government.