Human Rights Law Firm Sponsors Cardiff Mastering Diversity Conference

The Cardiff Mastering Diversity Conference will feature key addresses by lawyers at human rights law firm Leigh Day, sponsors of the event.

The law firm is headline sponsor of the conference and host of the Advocating for Equity headline zone at the event on Thursday 11 September at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

The Equity zone will feature three panels: Disability rights, Access to justice for migrants, and Health inequity.

Julia Reynolds, head of Leigh Day Cardiff office and partner in the clinical negligence team will chair all three panels.

Leigh Day immigration and asylum team solicitor Nath Gbikpi will discuss the law on immigration and asylum and anticipated rule changes.

Leigh Day human rights team partner Ryan Bradshaw will explain the law on disability rights.

Ryan’s session will also feature Rebecca Pearce, CEO of Headway Cardiff and South East Wales and Nathan Foy of Guide Dogs Cymru. Scarlett Allen-Horton, recruitment leader and business partner to Alan Sugar, will speak about the benefits of a diverse workforce.

Leigh Day medical negligence triage team manager Helen Stanley, a registered midwife, will also feature in the Equity zone where she will comment on health inequity from a midwifery perspective.

The immigration panel will be joined by Mastering Diversity keynote speaker Dr Carlton Brown and Jill Duarte, lead counsellor of the African Community Centre Wales.

The health panel will include award winning midwife Vernesta Cyril OBE and GP Dr Amara Naseem of Muslim Doctors Cymru.

The event will feature nine zones to discuss issues of diversity across legal, health and business fields.

Leigh Day said it was proud to be headline sponsor of the event, which is organised by Bernie Davies, and to host the Advocating for Equity zone. Bernie’s event promotes itself as a call to action for Wales and beyond.

Leigh Day recently extended its work into Wales by welcoming Julia Reynolds as partner on the clinical negligence team.

Julia Reynolds said: