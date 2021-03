In this video interview, Jane Davidson speaks to Glen Peters, Hugo and Fiona Spowers of Riversimple.

Hugo and Fiona Spowers of Riversimple have created not just a revolutionary new hydrogen fuel cell car, but also an innovative approach to car ownership. Jane Davidson talked to them about their plans to disrupt the automotive sector and help Britain move towards zero carbon travel

Hugo and Fiona Spowers in Conversation with Jane Davidson from Business News Wales on Vimeo.