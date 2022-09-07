Hugh James Wins Place on Major Public Sector Framework

Law firm Hugh James is proud to have been appointed to the Crown Commercial Service’s new Public Sector Legal Services framework.

The four-year contract will enable the firm to deliver services to clients across the whole of the public sector in England and Wales, including to health and education providers, local and regional government, emergency services, and third sector and social housing organisations.

Via the framework, clients can call off support from Hugh James in relation to specialisms including property and construction, social housing, child law, education law, planning and environment, licensing, litigation/dispute resolution, intellectual property, pensions and employment.

Having been on a previous CCS framework, and as a supplier to the Welsh public sector via its place on the Welsh Government Commercial Delivery framework (formerly called the National Procurement framework), the firm is highly experienced in supporting an extensive range of public sector clients.

The firm has also been awarded a sought-after place on a separate lot, under the CCS framework, to deliver specialist legal services to the rail sector. The work will be delivered by Hugh James’ dedicated Rail team, led by Partner Aled Walters.

Ioan Prydderch, Partner and Head of Public Sector, at Hugh James, said: