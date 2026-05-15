Hugh James Strengthens Real Estate Finance Team With Appointment of New Partner

Welsh-headquartered law firm Hugh James has strengthened its real estate finance offering with the appointment of David Marshall as Partner and Head of Real Estate Finance.

Based in the firm’s Cardiff office, David will work closely with colleagues across the Commercial Property and Banking and Finance teams to support clients on complex lending and property transactions.

David joins Hugh James with over 20 years’ experience in real estate finance, having advised a broad range of lenders including major high street banks and specialist funders on both development and investment finance transactions.

David has significant expertise in all aspects of real estate finance and has acted on a number of high-value transactions throughout his career. His appointment reflects the firm’s continued investment in its commercial property and banking capabilities, further strengthening its ability to provide a fully integrated service to clients.

The news comes as Hugh James continues to expand its footprint in London following its acquisition of Howat Avraam Solicitors and after the firm’s Banking and Finance team secured reappointment to Metro Bank’s legal panel via competitive tender.

Peter Hurn, Partner and Head of Commercial Property at Hugh James, said:

“David’s appointment marks a significant addition to our Commercial Property team and reflects our continued focus on strengthening our real estate offering. His depth of experience in real estate finance, particularly acting for a wide range of lenders on complex development and investment transactions, adds further strength to our practice. “We are seeing an increasing demand in the real estate finance sector as lenders, developers and investors continue to navigate a more complex funding environment. David’s expertise enhances our ability to deliver a fully integrated service. He will play a key role in supporting the continued growth of our team and in developing our real estate finance capability, and we are delighted to welcome him to the firm.”

Dominic Marshall, Partner and Head of Banking and Finance, added:

“David is very well known and highly regarded in the local market, with a strong track record of advising major lenders on real estate finance transactions. His appointment represents an important step in the continued growth of our Banking and Finance practice. “Bringing David on board to head up our Real Estate Finance team strengthens our ability to support clients on the full spectrum of lending transactions, particularly those with a significant property element. His experience and market reputation will be invaluable as we continue to develop our offering and work closely with our commercial property colleagues to deliver a seamless, joined-up service.”

David Marshall said: