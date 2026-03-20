Hugh James Rugby Lunch Raises Over £27,000 for Velindre

Hugh James has continued its support for its charity partner, Velindre Cancer Service, by raising £27,632 at the firm’s annual Rugby Lunch fundraiser.

Hosted once again at the Parkgate Hotel in Cardiff, the event brought together clients, colleagues and supporters from across the Welsh business community, united by a shared passion for rugby to support the life-changing work Velindre carries out. Since launching over a decade ago, the Rugby Lunch has helped raise more than £300,000 for charitable causes.

Among the special guests in this year’s line-up were former international rugby union referee Nigel Owens MBE and former England and British & Irish Lions player Will Greenwood MBE. Both shared memorable stories from their careers on and off the pitch, offering a mix of humour, insight and reflection that entertained guests while highlighting the values of resilience and teamwork.

Also joining host Ryan Jones MBE on stage was Craig Maxwell OBE, former Chief Commercial Officer at Six Nations Rugby and founder of the Maxwell Family Fund. At just 41, Craig was diagnosed with an incurable form of lung cancer and has since gone on to raise nearly £1.7 million to help others facing similar diagnoses. During the event, Craig shared his powerful personal story and spoke about his determination to make a positive difference for others, a message that resonated deeply with guests and reinforced the importance of the fundraising efforts in support of Velindre.

Now in its ninth year, the Hugh James Rugby Lunch continues to go from strength to strength.

Reflecting on this year’s fundraising total, Managing Partner Alun Jones said:

“Our Rugby Lunch has become a real highlight in the firm’s calendar, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who continues to support it each year. The generosity shown by our clients, colleagues and partners makes a real difference to the work Velindre Cancer Service carries out for patients and families across Wales. It is a privilege to play a small part in supporting the vital work they do.”

Supporting charities at both a local and national level forms an important part of day-to-day life at Hugh James. The firm’s national charity partnership approach provides sustained support for nominated charities over a minimum two-year period.

Hugh James has supported Velindre for a number of years, and alongside the Rugby Lunch, colleagues have taken part in a wide range of fundraising initiatives including international bike rides and supporting the charity’s ‘wear red’ campaign.

Kylie McKee, Head of Fundraising at Velindre Cancer Charity said: