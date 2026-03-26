Hugh James Launches Family Law Plus for Family Law Clients

Hugh James has launched Family Law Plus, a dedicated online hub designed to support existing family law clients alongside legal advice.

The hub provides clear information, guides and resources as well as signposting to wider practical, financial and wellbeing support.

Developed by the firm’s family law team in response to client feedback, Family Law Plus is designed to enhance the level of support to clients, complementing the legal expertise of the firm with broader, practical support to help clients make informed decisions.

Family Law Plus signposts clients to independent financial guidance, property-related support, accountants and emotional or practical services such as divorce coaching, counselling and career guidance. Clients can choose which elements to engage with, depending on their circumstances.

Victoria Cannon, Partner and Head of Family Law at Hugh James, who has nearly two decades’ experience advising clients on complex family law matters, said:

“On the surface, family law is about guiding families through a legal process, but there is so much more to consider. We find clients are looking for someone to listen and guide them, support with their finances and long-term stability, and often feel overwhelmed and confused. Family Law Plus brings together trusted resources, guidance and optional introductions to wider support, so clients can access help when they need it, at their own pace.”

Rhiannon Ford, Divorce Consultant and Coach working with Hugh James through Family Law Plus, said: