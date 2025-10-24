Hugh James Launches Business Outlook Conference

Wales’s largest law firm, Hugh James, brought together leaders from business, industry and government for the inaugural Welsh Business Outlook Conference – a new forum focused on collaboration, innovation, and investment to drive the nation’s economic future.

Hosted by BBC News Correspondent Wyre Davies, the event at the firm’s Cardiff headquarters featured senior figures from across Wales’ key sectors, including energy, property and construction, banking and finance, and sport and leisure. The conference aimed to create open dialogue between business leaders and policymakers on strengthening Wales’ competitiveness and attracting sustainable investment.

Alun Jones, Managing Partner at Hugh James, said:

“After more than 60 years supporting Welsh businesses through change, we know progress comes from collaboration. This conference was a chance to bring those experiences together and focus on what’s next for Wales.”

The event welcomed contributions from Jo Stevens MP, Secretary of State for Wales, and Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning.

Commenting on the conference, Jo Stevens MP, Secretary of State for Wales, said the event demonstrated the strength of ambition within Wales’s business community and the UK Government’s support for enterprise:

“The UK Government’s message is that Wales is open for business. I was delighted to speak to business leaders about our plan to make Wales a powerhouse of economic growth, innovation and opportunity. We are working with all our partners to deliver the Industrial Strategy, create new well-paid jobs and drive prosperity across Wales.”

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans MS, reflected on how collaboration between sectors is helping to strengthen Wales’s economy and future opportunities:

“I was delighted to attend the Hugh James Welsh Business Outlook Conference. By bringing together the leaders of so many of Wales’ largest companies, this event was a great opportunity for business and government to explore the future of Wales’ economy together and reflect on the achievements of our long-standing partnership with business in delivering our shared priorities of driving economic growth and creating jobs.”

Delivering the keynote address, Russell Greenslade, Director of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Wales, emphasised the value of collaboration and enterprise in securing Wales’s future prosperity. He said:

“Across our towns and cities, valleys and coasts, there beats a collective drive and innovation that form the very heartbeat of Wales’ prosperity. When business, government and communities pull together, we move from strategy to delivery – from vision to action.”

Managing Partner Alun Jones and Russell Greenslade joined leading voices from Welsh industry for a panel discussion that brought the themes of collaboration, innovation and investment to life, featuring Nick Wilson, Managing Director, ROCKWOOL UK, Joshua Western, Co-founder and CEO, Space Forge, and Nan Williams, Founder and Group CEO, Four Agency.

Among the guests were senior representatives from The Development Bank of Wales, Principality Building Society, and The Football Association of Wales, alongside organisations from construction, housing, and the energy sectors, who joined business leaders to share experiences and discuss opportunities for the future.