Hugh James Expands London Presence with Acquisition of Howat Avraam

Top 100 UK law firm Hugh James has taken a further step in expanding its London office through the acquisition of specialist firm Howat Avraam, strengthening its corporate, employment and disputes capability.

Howat Avraam specialises in commercial litigation, shareholder and director disputes, corporate and employment matters across multiple sectors.

Partners Matthew Howat and Russell Osman will join Hugh James’ City of London office at 1 King’s Arms Yard. Matthew brings extensive experience in commercial dispute resolution, while Russell strengthens the firm’s corporate and commercial offering. They will be joined by senior associates Lee Edwards and Nazneen Ford, further enhancing the firm’s employment and corporate capabilities respectively. The firm will continue to work with workforce leadership expert and employment lawyer, Niki Avraam, and will also welcome office manager Tara Maher.

The addition of Howat Avraam represents an important step in the firm’s growth journey, Hugh James said, adding depth to its disputes and corporate capabilities while reinforcing its commitment to building a strong, full-service presence in London. The move reflects the ongoing investment in its Business Division and commitment to supporting clients with complex commercial needs.

Alun Jones, Managing Partner at Hugh James, said:

“This is an exciting step for the firm as we continue to invest in our London offering. Howat Avraam is a highly regarded team with strong technical expertise and a commercial mindset that fits naturally with how we work. Their arrival strengthens our disputes and corporate capabilities and supports our ambition to grow our presence in the capital.”

Ioan Prydderch, Head of the Business Division, added:

“Matthew and Russell bring strong disputes and corporate capability to the firm, while Niki’s employment expertise and continued involvement provide valuable continuity for clients. “We are also pleased to welcome Lee Edwards and Nazneen Ford, whose experience further strengthens our employment and corporate offering, alongside Tara Maher who will support a smooth transition for clients and colleagues. “This is a strategically important addition for our Business Division, strengthening our ability to support clients through complex commercial challenges while continuing to grow our London presence.”

Matthew Howat said: