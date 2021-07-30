Hugh James Expands Financial Mis-selling Team

Hugh James is bolstering its Financial Mis-selling team with the appointment of a new Senior Associate, to support a rising number of cases of people falling victim to bad investments, negligent advice, and financial fraud.

Erich Kurtz joins the Top 100 UK law firm as a senior litigator, specialising in complex multi-claimant litigation, with a strong track record of leading financial group litigation cases.

Last summer, Erich successfully co-led a test case before the High Court, where he represented a group of 352 Claimants alleging payday loan ‘mis-selling’ and irresponsible lending – in the matter of Kerrigan & Ors v Elevate Credit International Ltd t/a Sunny.

He has also acted in other leading cases against payday lenders, including successfully representing 250 Claimants who resisted a scheme stay application in the matter of Pyne & Ors v Curo Transatlantic Ltd t/a Wageday Advance (unreported, Birmingham High Court, 30 November 2018). Over the years, he has also built-up wider experience in Multi-Claimant Litigation – including in Commercial Litigation, Data Breach, Business Interruption, and Professional Negligence

Erich moves to Hugh James from Barings Solicitors in Manchester, which he joined in 2012 after obtaining a First-Class Honours’ Degree. He started out as a Paralegal, then progressed through his training contract, to being one of the firm's Directors and Shareholders.

Commenting on his arrival, Erich said:

“I’m excited to be joining Hugh James. I’ve been aware for some time of the excellent reputation Hugh James has in undertaking group actions and its unrivalled expertise in helping victims of financial mis-selling secure compensation. “Financial mis-selling is an important and developing area of law, especially in the current economic climate, the increasingly online world in which we live and the multitude of new financial products on the market. Cases of ordinary people being ripped off or scammed are sadly on the rise. “I’m really looking forward getting involved in further high-profile work and joining the Hugh James team, which is well known, not just for the quality of its lawyers, but for its dedication to its clients.”

Commenting on Erich’s arrival, Partner and Head of the Financial Mis-selling team at Hugh James, Neil Stockdale, said today: