Hugh James Celebrates 31 Promotions in Another Record Year for Progression

Law firm Hugh James has announced its latest round of promotions, with 31 colleagues advancing across its offices in Cardiff, London and Manchester.

Effective from 1 May, this year’s cohort includes seven promotions to Partner and Legal Director roles, alongside 24 further advancements across key practice areas. The number matches the highest number of promotions in the firm’s history.

Gemma Davies (Corporate Commercial), Louise Gardner (Serious Injury) and Nikolai Llewellyn (Military) have joined the Partnership, strengthening leadership across both individual and business client services.

Anna Burns (Asbestos), Eleanor Bamber (Employment & HR Services), James Gratton (Serious Injury) and Rhian Hardy (Asbestos) have been appointed as Legal Directors in recognition of their exceptional expertise and strategic contributions.

Further progression across the firm sees 13 colleagues promoted to Senior Associate and 11 to Associate. These roles span Costs, Serious Injury, Trusts & Estates Administration, Asbestos, Specialist Claims, Nursing Care, Dispute Resolution, Clinical Negligence, Environment, Employment & HR Services, Corporate Commercial, Commercial Property, Court of Protection, Banking & Finance and Military.

Managing Partner Alun Jones said: