Hugh James Bolsters Media and Entertainment Team with Appointment of S4C’s in-House Lawyer

Top 100 UK law firm, Hugh James, has strengthened its specialist media and entertainment team, with the appointment of S4C’s in-house counsel, Ilan Jones.

Ilan spent 3 years at the Welsh broadcaster, specialising in broadcast compliance, advising commissioners and production houses on pre and post broadcast matters, as well as advising on data protection, freedom of information, contract drafting and programme licensing.

Ilan joins a well-established media and entertainment practice at Hugh James, which is led by broadcast-industry heavyweight Aled Walters. Aled, who Heads up the Commercial department, was formerly a lawyer at national broadcaster S4C. A fluent Welsh speaker, he’s a member of the Royal Television Society and a Professional Member of Pact.

The arrival of Ilan Jones will bolster the team’s capacity and expertise to support the sector on all aspects of media and entertainment law – including commercial contract drafting and negotiation, advising on broadcast compliance issues, executive producer agreements, co-production agreements, production consultancy services, finance and development, and exploitation and ownership of content.

Other partners in the team are Richard Locke, who heads the firm’s Dispute Resolution department, and advises media clients on programme content matters, as well as Emily Powell, a specialist in media procurement and contract law matters.

Speaking of Ilan’s arrival Aled Walters said:

“It’s great to welcome Ilan to the team. He’s a highly accomplished legal advisor, with an unrivalled perspective that working in-house at a national broadcaster brings. His experience, particularly around programme compliance matters will be invaluable to our clients. The sector is rapidly growing, but with growth comes risk. As content, platforms and consumption becomes more complex, it is vital that the media industry remains alert to those risks. As chosen advisors to some of the best in the business, we’re excited that our own team’s growth will strengthen the support we can give to the industry at this critical time.”

Commenting on his appointment, Ilan Jones added:

“I’m pleased to be joining such a highly regarded media team, with an impressive contact and client roster. My time at S4C exposed me to such a rich variety of legal work specific to the sector, with exposure to complex and high-profile matters. I’m looking forward to channelling this expertise into supporting the fantastic media clients that Hugh James advises.”

The Hugh James media team recently supported the founders of Cardiff-based TV and film set design and build company, 4Wood, on the management buy-out of the business. It has also advised Wildflame Productions Limited on certain acquisitions, together with its high-profile co-production “Vikings” with Smithsonian. The team also continues to act for Songs of Praise producer, Avanti, on a wide range of commercial and corporate matters, and has recently been appointed by ITV to approve certain programme content for a new production.