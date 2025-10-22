Hugh James Appoints Rail Industry Leader as Strategic Advisor

Law firm Hugh James has appointed Mike Bagshaw, former Managing Director of MTR Elizabeth Line, as a strategic advisor to the firm’s rail sector team.

Mike brings over 20 years of leadership in the UK and European rail sector, most recently as Managing Director of MTR Elizabeth Line where he oversaw the final stage implementation of London’s Elizabeth Line. He has delivered multi-million-pound operations, record passenger growth and improved customer satisfaction, while leading large-scale teams through complex projects.

Hugh James is one of only ten suppliers appointed under the Crown Commercial Service’s Framework RM6240, which can be used by the public sector to access expert advice on rail issues across England and Wales, and advises Transport for Wales on employment, commercial and procurement law. In the past year, the team has hosted major industry events with partners including Network Rail, GWR, and the Railway Industry Association, underlining its role as a connector across the rail sector.

“I am delighted to be working with Hugh James' rail sector team as strategic advisor,” said Mike Bagshaw. “The rail sector is entering an exciting period of both change and growth and Hugh James is well-positioned to support clients in all parts of the industry with its wealth and breadth of expertise.”

Mike will support the ongoing development of the rail team, ensuring the firm’s services remain aligned with the sector’s evolving needs. This appointment underlines Hugh James’ ongoing commitment to the sector, in which its Rail Team has established a reputation for delivering expert, commercially focused legal support.

Aled Walters, Partner and Head of Rail at Hugh James said:

“Mike’s appointment underlines our commitment to the rail sector and reflects the reputation our Rail Team has built for delivering expert, commercially focused legal support. As a full-service firm, we’re able to draw on expertise across a wide range of practice areas, enabling us to provide holistic, end-to-end support to operators, franchises and the wider rail supply chain. Our team also works closely with colleagues in complementary sectors such as Energy and Renewables, Hospitality and Leisure, and the Public Sector, ensuring we deliver tailored advice that meets the sector’s evolving needs. We’re excited to welcome Mike on board and look forward to working with him to strengthen our support for clients across the rail industry.”