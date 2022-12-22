Hugh James Appointed to Advise Bangor University

Top 100 law firm Hugh James has been appointed to advise Bangor University following a competitive tender exercise. The firm will act as sole advisor to the University on matters relating to commercial, IP, governance and legal compliance over the next three to four years.

As one of the leading providers of legal services to public sector organisations in Wales, Hugh James is experienced in advising universities, colleges, schools and local authority education providers. The services for Bangor University will be delivered by Hugh James’ Education team, which currently acts for several educational institutions.

Founded in 1884, Bangor University, with over 10,000 students, has a long tradition of academic excellence and a strong focus on delivering a world leading student experience. The University enjoys an impressive reputation in the sector, having been voted “Number one university in Wales” by Student Crowd 2022, “Top 5 UK University of the year” at the WhatUni? Student Choice Awards 2022 and ranked an impressive 15th in the world for sustainability by the UI GreenMetric, World University Rankings 2021.

Louise Price, Partner and Head of Education at Hugh James, said: