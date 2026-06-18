Hugh James Advises Wales Netball on Dragons Investment

Hugh James has advised Wales Netball on an investment by Machroes Holdings Limited in the Dragons, a transaction that will see the investor acquire a 40% shareholding in the professional netball club.

The investment represents a significant development for the Dragons and Wales Netball and marks a new chapter for Welsh women's sport.

Hugh James acted for Wales Netball, the owner of the Dragons, throughout the transaction. Mark Loosemore, Partner and Head of Sport, led the team advising Wales Netball, supported by Senior Associate Matt Detheridge.

Mark said:

“This transaction represents a significant moment for the Dragons and Wales Netball. The investment reflects confidence in the organisation's future and highlights the growing profile of Welsh women's sport. “We were pleased to support Wales Netball throughout the transaction and help bring together the arrangements needed to complete the investment. This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Dragons, and we wish everyone involved every success for the future.”

Dr Helen Williams, Chair and Director of Wales Netball, said: