Hugh James Advises Access Training on the Acquisition of YMCA Awards

Hugh James has advised Access Training (Wales) Limited, a leading provider of vocational education and training across the UK, on its acquisition of Y Awards Limited from The Central Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), marking a significant strategic step in the evolution of YMCA Awards.

The transaction sees the YMCA Awards transition into new ownership and operate under a new name as part of a wider strategic restructuring designed to support its long-term sustainability and continued growth within the vocational qualifications sector.

The acquisition strengthens Access Training’s position in the UK training and awarding market and broadens its capability within the vocational qualifications sector.

Hugh James supported Access Training throughout the negotiation and completion of the transaction, advising on documentation and complex structuring arrangements. The firm also coordinated engagement with Ofqual, Qualifications Wales and CCEA to ensure that the change in ownership complied with applicable regulatory requirements and that business continuity was maintained.

Aled Walters, Corporate Partner and Head of Commercial, led the Hugh James team advising Access Training, supported by Senior Associate Matt Detheridge, and Solicitor Tomas Stephens.

Aled said:

“This transaction marks an important strategic step for Access Training as it continues to grow its presence within the vocational qualifications sector. The deal required careful structuring around regulatory approvals and a pre-completion reorganisation, and we were delighted to support the client in navigating those complexities to achieve a successful completion. It also reflects the strength of our corporate team in delivering pragmatic, commercially focused advice on strategic acquisitions.”

Ian Bennett, CEO of Access Training, said: