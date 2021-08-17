Huge Demand for Hospitality Workers in North Wales as Staycations Boom

A leading hospitality recruiter is helping to tackle the huge demand for staff as staycations boom.

Redwigwam is working with a number of customers around the country to help fill roles.

One national hotel group is looking for flexible staff for a number of its hotels in North Wales.

Various roles are available including breakfast and dining waiting staff, chefs, cleaners and house keepers. The hotels are in Rhyl, Colwyn Bay, Llandudno and Caernarvon.

Redwigwam, the Liverpool-headquartered company which specialises in providing fully managed, trained and flexible staff for a wide range of sectors including the hospitality industry, is recruiting for the roles.

Lorna Davidson, founder and CEO of Redwigwam, said:

“Flexible work is the future. We have all sorts of workers on our platform from working mums to students and they’re all looking for work that flexes around their requirements. “We’ve got lots of roles to fill across all sorts of sectors from hospitality to warehousing and from festivals to field marketing. And we have lots of jobs available in North Wales to support the staycation boom. “All our jobs recognise the importance of flexibility and we’re keen to hear from people who are struggling to find work, may have lost their jobs after furlough ended or are school leavers or recent graduates looking to start their careers.”

Redwigwam’s platform matches workers to jobs in their local area that require the skills they have, and workers can book whichever jobs they wish.

All its workers are vetted and validated for their right to work in the UK. Redwigwam pays workers quickly and is the only business in the UK to offer payment within 24 hours. As well as providing training, they always pay at least the minimum wage and cover tax, NI, holiday pay and pension.

The company works with some of the biggest blue-chip companies in the UK, including Coca-Cola, Argos, Sodexo, Land Rover, Tesco and Kellogg's.