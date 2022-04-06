Hub for Industry Collaboration Nears Completion

A hub where physical scientists work with business to transform academic research into industry applications is nearing completion.

The Translational Research Hub (TRH), on Cardiff University’s Innovation Campus, is due to open its doors this summer.

Designed by HOK’s London Studio, TRH will be home to two institutes with the expertise needed to transform industry.

High-tech lab space will support excellent research alongside facilities designed for industrial collaboration, helping to overcome traditional barriers between academia and commercial application.

Translational research has a variety of definitions, but commonly is considered research that translates new information or knowledge that is created in one area to another application.

The 129,000-sq-ft hub will accommodate Cardiff Catalysis Institute (CCI) and the Institute for Compound Semiconductors (ICS).

CCI supports leading research in chemical sciences. Established within the School of Chemistry, CCI is dedicated to improving the understanding of catalysis, working with industry to develop new catalytic processes, and promoting the use of catalysis as a sustainable 21st century technology.

ICS aims to position Cardiff as the UK and European leader in compound semiconductor technologies. It provides highly skilled researchers, state-of-the-art equipment, and cutting-edge facilities to help academics and industry work together to introduce research reliably and quickly into the production environment.

Professor Rudolf Allemann, Pro Vice-Chancellor for the College of Physical Sciences and Engineering, said:

No facility comparable to TRH exists in Wales. The Hub has a crucial role to play in supporting business and industry, nurturing ground-breaking discoveries, and enhancing Cardiff’s reputation for world-leading research and innovation. TRH will be home to leading researchers who find new ways of working with partners across sectors including energy, healthcare and advanced materials to foster innovation, enable new research directions and develop funding proposals.

TRH stands next to the University’s newly-opened sbarc|spark building on Cardiff Innovation Campus – part of the University’s investment in people, places and partnerships.

For further information about working with CCI or ICS, contact [email protected] or [email protected] .