HR Anchor Adds to Growing Team and Launches New HR Management System

A North Wales-based HR consultancy is expanding to meet the growing needs of its clients.

HR Anchor has added four members to its team including HR specialist Rachel Kelleher, HR Administrator Sophie Mamaladze, Sales and Marketing Executive Victoria Panagakis and HR Consultant Alison Dean.

The company was founded in January 2020 by Managing Director Elissa Thursfield and fellow directors at Gamlins Law where Elissa is also Head of Employment Law.

HR Anchor found its services in huge demand during the Coronavirus pandemic and now advises over 50 businesses on a regular basis.

The company has also just launched a dedicated HR Management System to enable clients to manage their workforce through one online portal.

The totally secure system includes quick access to a range of HR tools, employee records, holiday and absence planner, employee wellbeing and Covid-19 compliance features.

Clients include a global eCommerce technology business, Hurricane Modular Commerce and popular online fashion brand, Never Fully Dressed.

The company, which has its head office in Rhyl, is also contracted to look after the HR requirements for two award-winning Welsh businesses – construction firm Hollingsworth Group and hot tub retailer UK Leisure Living.

The company’s success has led to it being selected as part of Business Wales’ Accelerated Growth Programme.

Elissa Thursfield, Managing Director of HR Anchor, said: “We are continuing to find that our comprehensive range of HR services, backed up by employment law expertise, are in high demand. We are now acting for clients across the whole of the UK and internationally.

“The new members of the team put us in a good position for further growth as does the introduction of our own HR Management System which will give clients access to a raft of features at the touch of a button.”

When she isn’t working, Elissa is a volunteer with the RNLI station in Abersoch where she is a helmsman. She has featured in the BBC’s Saving Lives at Sea series.