Howells Solicitors Announces Official Partnership with Cardiff Devils

Howells Solicitors has announced an official partnership with the Cardiff Devils.
The partnership will see the firm actively involved in supporting the Devils’ community outreach initiatives, fan engagement events, and matchday experiences throughout the upcoming season.
Laith Khatib, Managing Partner at Howells Solicitors, said:
“We’re thrilled to be supporting the Cardiff Devils. This partnership is about more than just sport; it’s about community, passion, and pride in Wales. As the sport continues to grow, we’re excited to support the Devils both on and off the ice, and to play a part in bringing people together through the power of sport.”
Todd Kelman, Managing Director at Cardiff Devils, added:
“We’re excited to welcome Howells Solicitors to the Devils family. They’re a respected Welsh firm with deep community ties, and that’s exactly what we look for in a partner. This relationship isn’t just about sponsorship – it’s about working together to make a real impact in the communities that support us every single week.”