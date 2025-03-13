Howden Welcomes Account Executive to South Wales Team

Howden, the global insurance group, has appointed Sian England as account executive as the firm continues its accelerated growth into 2025.

Sian has been working in the corporate and commercial insurance sector for over 30 years and joins Howden having previously worked at Marsh Commercial and Thomas Carroll. In her new role she will be responsible for client relationship management, bringing a wealth of expertise to understand client needs and provide solutions to their risk exposures by evaluating and advising on their insurance programme.

To continue the upwards growth of Howden’s south Wales offices, Sian will pursue new sales opportunities and generate leads.

Sian said:

“I am delighted to be joining the team in south Wales as account executive. Howden is well established with a good reputation and has invested significantly in the south Wales area. The company is also paving the way in employee attraction and benefits, supporting the wellbeing and health of its team. “I am honoured to contribute to Howden’s expansion in Wales and build on the success they have already achieved, alongside a well-established team of insurance professionals. I’m looking forward to professionally and personally helping the company to achieve its ambition to become the largest broker in South Wales.”

Gary Stevens, Regional Managing Director at Howden, added: