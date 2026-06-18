Howden Strengthens Commercial Expertise in North Wales with New Appointment

Insurance broker Howden is strengthening its commercial presence in North Wales with the appointment of Andrew Kells as Commercial Account Executive.

The appointment builds on Howden’s recent investment in the region, following the appointment of commercial insurance specialist Nathan Brookfield. The expansion of Howden’s commercial expertise in North Wales reflects growing demand from local businesses for specialist insurance, risk management and advisory support, delivered by experts with strong local knowledge and sector expertise.

Andrew’s appointment will help drive business growth, strengthen client relationships and further establish the broker’s presence across North Wales and the wider Welsh market.

Andrew Kells joins Howden from Brown & Brown in Caernarfon, where he worked as a Brand Manager. In his new role as Commercial Account Executive, he will take a holistic approach to clients’ commercial insurance needs, using his knowledge and experience to deliver strong service and expert advice.

Gary Stevens, Regional Managing Director – Commercial (Wales), Howden, said:

“The appointment of Andrew and Nathan highlights our strong growth ambition for commercial insurance in North Wales. We’re passionate about attracting and retaining the best local talent, and we welcome anyone interested in, or already pursuing, a career in insurance to explore the opportunities we are building in North Wales.”

Howden started expanding into North Wales in October 2025 with the acquisition of Gott and Wynne, a general insurance broker, in Llandudno.