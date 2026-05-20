Howden Partners With Joseph’s Smile for Star-Studded Charity Football Match

Howden has partnered with Joseph's Smile for the star-studded Wales v Europe charity football match, taking place at Swansea City Football Club on May 30.

The event will see Welsh legend Chris Coleman and Swansea City icon Michu lead teams of former professionals and celebrities in a match celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Wales' historic Euros 2016 campaign.

Coleman managed the national side at the tournament when they reached the semi-finals.

Building on the success of previous charity fixtures, the event aims to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer, supporting life-changing research and charities across Wales.

Joseph's Smile provides grants to children to access lifesaving or life-changing medical treatment or equipment that's not available to them on the NHS, as well as raising awareness, support, and research for childhood cancer.

Founded in 2022 in memory of three‑year‑old Joseph Yeandle, who passed away from neuroblastoma in 2021, the charity has raised over £700,000, provided more than £200,000 in direct family support, donated £225,000 to research, and supported over 100 bereaved families powered by 65 volunteers, 10 trustees, and 15 dedicated patrons.

This marks the latest initiative in Howden's Welsh commercial division ongoing support for Joseph's Smile, including Howden's Branch Director for Commercial insurance, Catherine Robinson completing the New York Marathon.

Catherine Robinson, Branch Director – Commercial (South Wales), Howden said:

“We're incredibly proud to be a partner of Joseph's Smile for this event. “This event is a fantastic opportunity to bring people together, raise vital awareness, and support the life-changing work the charity does for families across Wales.”

Gary Stevens, Regional Managing Director – Commercial (Wales), Howden, added:

“It means a lot to us to be involved with Joseph's Smile for this charity event. Being part of something that combines football, community, and such an important cause is something we're genuinely proud of.”

Find out more and get your tickets here: https://www.walesvseurope.co.uk/