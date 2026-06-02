Howden Launches Commercial Operations in North Wales With Key Appointment

Insurance brokers Howden has officially launched its commercial offering in North Wales with the appointment of Nathan Brookefield as Account Executive.

The firm said the new presence will enable Howden to work more closely with commercial clients across North Wales, delivering tailored insurance advice and risk management solutions to businesses in the region.

Nathan joins from Lothbury UK Ltd, where he held a similar role. Based in Wrexham, he will support commercial clients across the surrounding area advising on insurance programmes and helping them navigate risk with confidence.

Nathan said:

“I am thrilled to be a part of Howden's commercial expansion into North Wales. The company's strong market reputation, its employee ownership model and UK roots were all key factors in my decision to join the team. The opportunity to be part of a business that is actively investing and building its presence in Wrexham and North Wales was particularly appealing. “Having grown up in Wrexham, it's also important to me that I play a part in supporting local businesses and help drive the continued growth of the local economy.”

Gary Stevens, Regional Managing Director – Commercial (Wales), Howden, added: