How Welsh Social Care can Innovate and Reach its Potential

It has been almost two weeks since reports of the First Minister Mark Drakeford and several Welsh Labour ministers speaking out on the possible creation of an independent solution for Wales should the UK government not deliver on their promises for social care reform.

It seems that the need for funding in Welsh social care, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, has never been more important to make a success.

But how can it be done with the many barriers that businesses in the social care sector are seemingly facing?

This week, Business News Wales spoke with Graham Ewert, the CEO of Direct Healthcare Group based in Caerphilly, South Wales, who through clever strategies have managed to buck this trend and enjoy great success in trading, earning themselves in the process the Queen’s Honour for International Trade. There is clearly much to be learned from DHG, and Graham was more than happy to share his insights into how other businesses can help the Welsh social care sector reach an expansive potential.

Mr Ewert said,

“There is already a multitude of knowledge within the healthcare industry in Wales, from world-leading clinicians in research facilities, to actually manufacturers already in place within the same space that they operate. Wales should rightly be taken seriously as a global hub for health tech”. He continued, “I think that with investment, focus and belief, that this can happen”.

You can hear the full audio discussion with Graham Ewert below: