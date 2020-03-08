How to Apply for Funding for Your Innovative Productive Ideas

Businesses can apply for £25 million of Smart funding to develop game-changing products and services in any area of technology, science and engineering.

Up to £25 million is available through Innovate UK’s Smart programme to invest in innovative business projects across any technology area. Smart is an open grant funding programme that supports the best UK business ideas whatever area they come from.

Projects must be game-changing in their field

Projects must show that they will exploit game-changing ideas to develop new products, processes and services that will have significant economic impact. Innovate UK is particularly looking for ideas that have significant potential for global markets. Projects should also make sure they take account of customer and user needs.

Applications can come from any area of technology, science and engineering and can include the arts, design, media and creative industries. They can be in line with the grand challenges of the government’s Industrial Strategy, but Innovate UK also welcomes game-changing ideas from outside these areas.

Competition information