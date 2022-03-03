How the Four-Day Week is Working at a Cardiff Salon

Staff at Slunks hair salon in Cardiff has been working a four-day week without a reduction in pay, since the beginning of the pandemic – and productivity, well-being and turnover have improved, says its co-owner.

Joe McCauley believes passionately that the 38 hours working norm is having a detrimental impact on our mental health, and supports a trial that he says would see Wales lead on the move to a ‘healthier way of working’. He left school aged 12 and worked in salons for most of his adult life, where he experienced high-stress levels and an ‘unhealthy’ work-life balance in an industry where he says anxiety is ‘rampant’.

Covid-19 has been incredibly stressful for industries like hairdressing, but it’s highlighted some of the issues that have always existed – you can be in a perpetual cycle, work, food, sleep,” said Joel, 38, who lives in Newport. “People don’t always realise but working in hairdressing can be extremely draining. I’ve worked in salons where we were worked like dogs. I’ve seen young people in the industry turn to drugs and alcohol because they’re exhausted and they don’t have the time to make changes to their life. “Six-day weeks, back-to-back clients, moving from job-to-job because they have no time to think or plan what you’re going to do next. Anxiety is rampant in the industry and I’ve suffered with anxiety and depression and it can mainly be attributed to the amount of hours I was working. I got burn out.”

When Joel opened his own salon in 2011, he wanted to do things differently and set out a long-term plan to move to a shorter working week, and this was accelerated by the pandemic.

From March 2020, all full-time members of staff swapped to a four-day week with no reduction in pay. Part-time members of the team have had pay rises and nobody has had a decrease in pay and the only team members not working four days are apprentices, who will be offered the benefit once they qualify.

“The salon is happier,” said Joel. “This is simply a better, healthier way of working. I genuinely think we aren’t meant to work full-time – how many people do you know who are constantly over-worked and unhappy about it? “When you have more time, you can think about life in a different way. At work, you’re likely to have more energy and fewer non-productive days. Outside work, you can be a better person, a better parent, a better member of the community. “Society isn’t working. The current system is broken and based on old-fashioned capitalism.”

Joel says he finds it frustrating that other workplaces are slow to change and encourages others to join a movement for the sake of future generations of employees.

He said:

Thanks to a four-day week, I feel better, staff feel better – we're all working better. We’re making more money at busier times, customers love it because they know we appreciate our staff. “The pandemic has given us an opportunity to do things differently – to change the way we treat people, young people especially, and the way we set up society for people in the future – let's take it.”

Chelsea Thompson, salon manager, 28, Tonyrefail, agrees.

“I live a 45-minute drive away from work, so I’m commuting less and when I’m in work, I’m definitely more focused. Since we’ve started the four-day week, everyone says they’re happier. People feel well-rested, mentally prepared. “That extra day is for me. I go for long walks, listen to a podcast, see friends who don’t have weekends off. It’s sad that society has got to the point where people feel like they’re working to live. Time is precious – I really hope other workplaces follow and we can all start leading a more balanced life.”

