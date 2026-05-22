How Do We Develop Skills That Work For Our Future Economy?

Our new Plaid Cymru government is in place. As their focus shifts from ambition to delivery, we need to see some early progress in the areas of skills, education and economic resilience, particularly as these were all central to the election campaign.

For businesses across Wales, the effectiveness of this delivery will be decisive. Skills are not a peripheral policy issue; they are fundamental to productivity, competitiveness and inclusive economic growth. If Wales is to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy, the skills system must meet the needs of both learners and employers at pace and at scale.

Plaid's commitment to clearer and more inclusive skills pathways signals a strong understanding of the challenge. The priority now is implementation that translates policy into measurable outcomes for industry.

At Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC), the importance of a joined-up approach is evident. Skills development is not a single intervention, but a continuous pathway; starting early, aligning with labour market demand and providing meaningful progression routes. This requires collaboration across schools, further education, higher education and employers to ensure the system works cohesively.

One of the most significant commitments from the new government is the rollout of junior apprenticeships across all colleges in Wales. These programmes, aimed at learners aged 14 to 16, combine classroom learning with practical, work-based experience. For businesses, this represents an opportunity to engage with talent earlier and help shape the future workforce.

Junior apprenticeships are already delivering results. Developed at CAVC in partnership with schools and employers, they were designed to support learners who benefit from applied, hands-on learning. Outcomes have included higher engagement, improved confidence and stronger progression into further education and employment.

For employers, particularly SMEs, the benefits are clear. Early engagement helps build talent pipelines, improves awareness of key sectors and strengthens links between education and industry. As Wales faces ongoing skills shortages in critical sectors, expanding this model offers a practical solution.

However, successful delivery will depend on more than funding. It will require genuine partnership between government, education providers and industry. Further education colleges play a central role, with the scale, expertise and regional insight needed to respond to local labour market demands while supporting national economic priorities.

Flexibility and responsiveness will be key. Skills systems perform best when providers are trusted to adapt quickly to changing economic conditions, ensuring provision remains relevant and future-focused. Clear progression routes from junior apprenticeships through to higher technical qualifications and sustained employment must underpin this approach.

Inclusivity must also remain a core principle. Skills pathways that fail to engage all learners ultimately fail the economy. Widening participation and unlocking potential across all communities is not only a social imperative but an economic one.

Wales now has a real opportunity to build a skills system that is coherent, inclusive and aligned to the needs of modern industry. The policy direction is clear. The challenge, and opportunity, is to deliver a system that works for businesses, supports growth and equips the workforce for the future. That's what our economy needs. It's also what our young people need.