How Admiral Is Developing Digital Talent from Within

For many employers, finding people with the right digital skills has become one of the biggest challenges facing business growth.

As organisations increasingly embrace AI, automation and digital transformation, competition for technology talent continues to intensify.

Yet rather than relying solely on external recruitment, some organisations are choosing a different approach: investing in the people they already have.

At Admiral, one of Wales’ best-known employers, that strategy is helping employees develop new digital capabilities while building a stronger talent pipeline for the future.

Emma, who joined Admiral more than a decade ago, is one example of how investing in workforce development can unlock potential that may otherwise go unnoticed.

Having started her career working directly with customers, Emma later secured an internal role as a junior test analyst before enrolling on a degree apprenticeship in Applied Software Engineering with The Open University in Wales. Today, she works as a Test Automation Engineer within Admiral’s technology team.

“My main job is to work closely with engineers and look at the software they’ve created, identifying defects and bugs before it’s released to end users,” she explained. “What I enjoy most is understanding how things work. I like taking things apart and putting them back together. I want to be involved in the bigger picture and help create good software that people can use.”

Her journey highlights a growing trend among employers who are looking beyond traditional recruitment and recognising the value of developing talent from within their existing workforce.

For Emma, one of the biggest advantages of the OU’s degree apprenticeship has been the flexibility it offers. While working in Admiral’s Cardiff headquarters and remotely from her home in the South Wales Valleys, she has been able to balance work, study and personal commitments.

“I’ll often start my day with a walk with my dog before doing a couple of hours of study,” she said. “Then I’ll get some fresh air again at lunchtime before returning to work. With the flexibility of The Open University, I’m able to put my studies down and come back to them later in the evening.”

Alongside flexible learning, dedicated support has helped her navigate the demands of combining employment with higher education.

“I have regular sessions with my practice tutor where we discuss how things are going and any support I might need. If I have questions, I can always reach out and get help.”

However, for Emma, the experience has been about more than developing technical skills.

“I only planned to stay at Admiral for a couple of months as a stopgap,” she said. “Eleven years later, I’m still here. The company has supported me throughout every opportunity I’ve pursued. I’ve also made some of my best friends here.”

That commitment to employee development is delivering benefits for the business as well.

Marcus, Emma’s manager, has seen first-hand how her skills and confidence have evolved throughout the programme.

“It’s been fantastic to watch Emma progress from a junior role into a much more technical automation position,” he said. “You can clearly see the skills she’s developed through the course and how those are being applied in her day-to-day work.”

For Admiral, investing in employee development is not simply about supporting individual careers. It is also about creating the skills and capabilities the organisation will need in the future.

“The benefits to us are that we’re investing in our people and getting a return from that investment,” Marcus added.

As businesses across Wales continue to adapt to rapid technological change, Admiral’s experience demonstrates how developing existing employees can help organisations strengthen digital capability, improve retention and build a workforce ready for the future.

At a time when digital skills are increasingly critical to business success, growing talent from within may prove to be one of the most effective investments an employer can make.