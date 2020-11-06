Housing Association Wins National Credit Union Title

Linc Cymru Housing Association has received a Credit Unions of Wales Award for helping to improve the financial wellbeing of its staff.

The company was nominated for the Payroll Partner (Third Sector) title by Cardiff & Vale Credit Union and received their award from Jane Hutt MS, the Patron of Credit Unions of Wales.

She said:

“For the third year running the Credit Unions of Wales Awards has highlighted the many success stories of this global movement and I want to congratulate each of the winners for their dedication and commitment to the cause.

“As financial cooperative, credit unions have a major role to play in the economic health of Wales by offering easy access to ethical savings and affordable loans.

“Once again, congratulations to the many businesses, organisations, members, volunteers and schools who have been recognised for their contribution to the success of credit unions across Wales.”

The payroll partnership scheme between Linc Cymru and Cardiff & Vale Credit Union began in 2008.

Prior to the Covid-19 lockdown Linc Cymru held 18 roadshows across Wales to promote the scheme are membership increased by 471%.

Sara Edwards, Wellbeing Officer at Linc Cymru said,

“Its so important to the workforce because they can use it as a vehicle to support their financial wellbeing. Its easy to save, use and they love being a member.

“They like the ease of saving directly from their salary and the fact its safely put away into a credit union saving account. Some have taken out loans and its important they have access to an ethical lender.”

The Credit Unions of Wales Awards were sponsored by Engage and supported by the Welsh Government.

Geoff Leech Managing Director at Engage added:

“Engage Account is delighted to be sponsoring the Credit Unions of Wales Awards for the third consecutive time and we are continually impressed by the high standards of entries.

“This year is no exception as they illustrate once more the commitment and dedication of businesses, workers, organisations, members and volunteers towards the global credit union movement.

“We congratulate all of the winners and highly commended for all that they do to further the incredible work of ethical savings and loan providers across Wales.”