Housing Association Secures New City-Centre Headquarters

A housing association has announced plans to bring its Newport and Pontypool offices together into a single headquarters in Newport city centre.

Hedyn was created following the 2025 merger of Melin and Newport City Homes, which created an organisation of 750 staff and more than 15,000 properties across south east Wales. The new HQ will be located at the former Royal Mail building on Mill Street in Newport.

Work on preparing the building for occupation will begin shortly, with colleagues expected to move in by summer 2028.

Paula Kennedy, Chief Executive of Hedyn, said: