Housing Association Secures New City-Centre Headquarters

A housing association has announced plans to bring its Newport and Pontypool offices together into a single headquarters in Newport city centre.
Hedyn was created following the 2025 merger of Melin and Newport City Homes, which created an organisation of 750 staff and more than 15,000 properties across south east Wales. The new HQ will be located at the former Royal Mail building on Mill Street in Newport.
Work on preparing the building for occupation will begin shortly, with colleagues expected to move in by summer 2028.
Paula Kennedy, Chief Executive of Hedyn, said:
“At Hedyn, we know how important home is in creating a sense of belonging and safety. We want the same thing for our colleagues which is why I’m so pleased to announce Hedyn’s new home.
“Now we are a larger organisation, it’s important for us to balance our commitment to being part of the communities we serve, with ensuring our offices are fit for purpose for our workforce.
“The move to the former Royal Mail building will help more of our colleagues work side by side meaning a more seamless service for our residents.
“Though our HQ will remain in Newport – albeit in a new location – we will continue to strengthen our presence in the other local authority areas we serve: Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Powys.
“We are committed to investing in the local community and are excited to be part of the local regeneration that will come from the increased footfall and the knock-on boost for shops and cafes.”