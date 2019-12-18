Housing Association Promotes Kindness This Christmas

Monmouthshire Housing Association (MHA) have been spreading festive cheer around Monmouthshire by delivering Christmas hampers, supporting local food banks and giving presents to numerous families in need.

Using their volunteer days MHA staff packed up and delivered 89 hampers; with one recipient saying “it meant the world”. Staff have also been supporting the Toy Appeal organised by local charity Dads Can Cymru, buying presents for 59 households across the county, including 100 children and 37 adults, who may not otherwise receive a gift this Christmas. Donations for the Christmas hampers and presents came from staff, a companywide raffle, Robert Price, DT contracting and a company based in Bristol.

In addition, MHA staff collected a total of 128 advent calendars, which were given to local foodbanks. Some of the Housing Association’s contractors donated to the cause with; Ralphy’s Roofing, Jefferies Contractors and AP Waters providing 100, 60 and 50 selection boxes each.

Claire Osman, Inclusion Manager at MHA said:

“We understand that people are struggling and have made the hampers in response to growing pressure on people in feeding their families. The hampers will really make a difference to families across Monmouthshire and we could not have done this without the support of our staff and contractors.”

Nadine Fletchers Dads Can Cymru Co-ordinator said:

“This is the second year Dads Can Cymru have organised the present appeal across Monmouthshire and Newport and we have been inundated with nominations of families needing a little helping hand this Christmas.” “Many of the families we are working with will be worried about paying for food and heating at this time of year, let alone buying presents for their children and it’s our aim to try and relieve a little bit of this stress.”

Michele Morgan, Director of Housing and Communities said:

“Everyone has really got behind this year’s campaign to ensure that MHA families in need don’t go without this Christmas. I’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of our staff and contractors and would like to thank everyone who has contributed to make this such a success.”

The five week wait for Universal Credit payments has caused more and more people to rely on food banks. MHA puts on events like this throughout the year to support food banks and tenants in need and there are always ways the organisation can help all year round.