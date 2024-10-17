Housing Association Chief Executive Calls for Joint Working to Support Welsh Foundational Economy

The Chief Executive of Adra Housing Association has called for a co-ordinated approach to support small and medium sized businesses.

Giving evidence to the Senedd’s Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee, Iwan Trefor Jones spoke of the need for the long term economic strategy for Wales to provide a greater focus on the foundational economy and offer clarity for sectors such as housing and decarbonisation.

The foundational economy is the part of the economy that provides the goods and services that are essential for people's everyday lives and includes sectors such as construction, social care and agriculture.

Iwan Trefor Jones, said: