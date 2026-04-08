Housing Association Awards Major Building Materials Supply Contract

Adra housing association has awarded a major contract for the supply of building materials to Huws Gray as part of a five year deal.

The previous contract with Travis Perkins Managed Services came to an end on March 31st and Huws Gray were selected through Ffrâm24, the all Wales materials framework to provide the service from April 1st.

The contract is expected to make significant savings for Adra, which will be reinvested in its homes.

The new arrangements mean that Adra teams can collect materials from multiple branches across North Wales, reducing travel time and improving productivity. Bulk items can be delivered directly from local branches and can provide continuity of supply of materials.

The contract will also result in fast access to materials, resulting in quicker turnaround times for repairs at tenants’ homes.

Huws Gray will also manage a supply store on the site of Tŷ Gwyrddfai, the decarbonisation hub in Penygroes.

Ian Roberts, Adra’s Head of Property (Revenue), said:

“We’re delighted to be kick starting the new contract with Huws Gray. “They have a proven track record in delivering large scale contracts like this and their extensive branch network across north Wales offers operational flexibility, resilience, improved logistics and enhanced service delivery. “They have also committed to delivering a wide ranging social value programme, creating local jobs, apprenticeships and training; sponsorship of community events and initiatives and continued support for Tŷ Gwyrddfai, as well as engaging with local small and medium enterprises to retain economic value within North Wales. “We must thank Travis Perkins Managed Services who have been a valuable partner over the past 13 years for their support, professionalism, and the strong working relationships developed across our teams.”

Lyndon Johnson, Managing Director, Huws Gray Partnership Solutions, said: