Housing Association Appoints New Chief Executive

Adra, North Wales’ largest housing association has appointed a new Chief Executive.
Iwan Trefor Jones will succeed Ffrancon Williams who will be leaving the organisation in mid-May after 13 years.
Iwan has been Deputy Chief Executive for Adra for several years and has extensive experience of working in local government and the housing sector, as well as being a former member of the North Wales Ambition Board where he contributed significantly to the work of developing the region's economy.
Hywel Eifion Jones, Chair of the Adra Board, said:
“Iwan has a clear vision, commitment and passion to move Adra forward. He is truly an inspirational person who reflects Adra's values and is a great ambassador for the organisation.”
Ffrancon Williams, Chief Executive, said:
“It is a challenging time for the housing sector in Wales and nationally, and Iwan is certainly the one to lead the organisation to deal with those challenges. He has extensive experience of working in the housing sector and his experience and leadership in local government and the regional economy will stand him in good stead for the future.
Iwan added:
“I'm delighted to have been appointed Chief Executive of Adra. It will be challenging to follow in Ffrancon's footsteps. He has worked extremely hard over the years to lead Adra forward to the extremely solid position that exists today.
“I look forward to building on all the good work that has taken place and I will ensure that we as a company adhere to our values as we develop into one of Wales’ most progressive companies. I look forward to working with partners to respond to the needs of tenants and communities.”