Households Near New Pylons to ‘Save Hundreds’ on Energy Bills

People living near new pylons will get money off their energy bills, the UK Government says.

Under powers in the UK Government’s upcoming Planning and Infrastructure Bill, households within 500 metres of new or upgraded electricity transmission infrastructure will get electricity bill discounts of up to £2,500 over 10 years.

Separate new guidance will set out how developers should ensure communities hosting transmission infrastructure can benefit, by funding projects like sports clubs, educational programmes, or leisure facilities.

The UK Government says that around twice as much new transmission network infrastructure will be needed by 2030 as has been built in the past decade.

It says that community benefits can be an important part of new infrastructure plans, potentially reducing opposition and planning delays.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“Wales has huge potential for clean power but to achieve our ambitions we must build new grid infrastructure and do so in lockstep with communities. “Our new initiative will help drive down bills for those living close to grid infrastructure and contribute to our overall mission of clean power by 2030.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said:

“The only way to make Britain energy secure and bring down bills for good is to get Britain off dependence on fossil fuel markets and replace it with clean, homegrown power that we control. “To do this, we need to get Britain building right now. And as part of that, we are delivering on our landmark commitment to ensure that people who live near infrastructure meaningfully benefit. “This will benefit the whole country by ensuring we build the clean power system we need.”

John Pettigrew, CEO, National Grid, said:

“It is right that communities see enduring, tangible benefits for hosting transmission infrastructure on behalf of the country. We are pleased to see this guidance issued today and look forward to continuing to work in partnership with communities to deliver long-lasting, meaningful benefits alongside critical infrastructure.”

Daryn Lucas, Managing Director of Green Gen Cymru, said:

“Green GEN Cymru welcomes this positive move. New grid infrastructure is needed as we move towards a future where we all use more electricity, and it is right that the communities that host that infrastructure should benefit. “As we develop our projects, we look forward to continuing conversations with local communities to ensure the best design and outcomes are achieved”

James Robottom, RenewableUK's Head of Policy, said:

“We welcome the Government’s latest steps to help get Britain building the infrastructure it so desperately needs. It's right that local communities should benefit from hosting new and upgraded pylons, so this guarantee that they will have significantly lower electricity bills is a positive step forward. We recognise the need to bring communities with us as we build the clean energy system of the future by ensuring that they have a tangible stake in it. “This will help to enable the roll-out of much-needed new grid infrastructure at a faster pace, so that we can make the most of the vast amounts of clean power we're producing, by transporting it more efficiently from where it's generated to where it's needed in homes and businesses all over the country. Our switch to an energy system dominated by renewables will also strengthen the UK's energy security by reducing our exposure to volatile international gas markets which caused the recent spike in energy bills, so it's a win-win all round.”

The new community funds guidance means communities could get £200,000 worth of funding per km of overhead electricity cable in their area, and £530,000 per substation.